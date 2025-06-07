INDOSSIAMO MOLTE MASCHERE PER TROVARE IL VOLTO CHE NON NE HA BISOGNO

Un viaggio verso Sé stessi senza maschera

di Krishan Chand Sethi

C’è una verità che ho compreso non dai libri, né dagli insegnamenti, né dalla saggezza altrui, ma vivendo, osservando, cadendo e rialzandomi. La verità è questa:le molte maschere che indossiamo. Questo non è semplicemente poetico. Non è un tentativo di sembrare filosofico. È ciò che ho vissuto, visto negli altri e, più dolorosamente, visto anche in me stesso. Da bambini, siamo senza maschera. Ridiamo troppo forte, piangiamo troppo improvvisamente e parliamo troppo onestamente. Siamo come siamo. Ma il mondo ci insegna rapidamente ciò che preferisce. Presto, quell’anima senza maschera inizia a modellarsi in ciò che crede sarà amato, accettato o anche solo tollerato. È allora che inizia la maschera.

Le prime Maschere: cercare approvazione

Ricordo, da ragazzo, di aver recitato una poesia con gioia genuina durante una funzione scolastica. Non era perfetta. Potrei aver inciampato su una o due versi. Ma parlavo col cuore. Dopo, un compagno di classe prese in giro la mia voce. Quel commento ebbe più potere di dieci applausi. Per settimane, smisi di scrivere. Parlavo con più cautela. Quella fu la mia prima maschera: la maschera della cautela. Poco dopo, indossai la maschera dell’obbedienza: essere lo studente modello, il figlio ideale, l’amico che ascoltava sempre ma parlava raramente. Cercavo di essere ciò che gli altri apprezzavano, perché essere me stesso improvvisamente sembrava rischioso. Tutti passiamo attraverso questo. Forse non nello stesso modo, ma con lo stesso risultato: una distanza inizia a crescere tra chi siamo e ciò che presentiamo.

I costumi dell’adulto: ruoli che viviamo

L’età adulta non rimuove queste maschere; le moltiplica. Indossiamo il ruolo del professionista, del coniuge, del genitore, del cittadino rispettato. E nessuno di questi ruoli è sbagliato, anzi, sono vitali. Ma i problemi iniziano quando il ruolo prende il sopravvento sull’anima. Nel mio percorso professionale, ho incontrato uomini e donne che, in superficie, avevano tutto: lauree, promozioni, applausi. Eppure, a porte chiuse, confessavano di sentirsi vuoti. Un uomo una volta mi disse: “Signor Sethi, sto vivendo il sogno di tutti gli altri tranne il mio.” Un altro disse: “Sorrido tutto il giorno. Ma non ricordo l’ultima volta che ho sorriso perché lo intendevo davvero.”Queste non erano persone deboli. Erano coraggiose, resilienti e rispettate. Ma avevano indossato maschere così a lungo da dimenticare dove finiva la maschera e iniziava il volto.

Chi siamo davvero?

È una domanda che non sempre ha una risposta forte. In effetti, le domande più importanti spesso arrivano nel silenzio.

Chi sono io quando nessuno guarda?

Sono lo scrittore premiato? Il funzionario governativo? Il marito e padre? Sì, forse. Ma oltre a ciò?

Sono la voce silenziosa che a volte sente il peso del tempo? Sono il ragazzo che si emoziona ancora per l’odore dei vecchi libri? Sono l’uomo che osserva le persone in silenzio e vede il loro dolore anche dietro i sorrisi?

Queste non sono domande drammatiche. Non sono indulgenze filosofiche. Sono le vere domande. Perché quando il sipario cala, i ruoli finiscono e gli applausi svaniscono, ciò che resta non è ciò che abbiamo fatto, ma chi siamo stati.

Lo specchio non mente mai

Tutti abbiamo specchi nella nostra vita. Non solo quelli di vetro, ma i momenti, le persone, i silenzi che riflettono chi siamo veramente. Per me, uno di questi momenti è arrivato dopo un evento pubblico. Ero stato onorato per uno dei miei libri. Incoronato, applaudito, lodato. Ma quando tornai nella mia stanza e mi guardai allo specchio, non mi sentii orgoglioso. Mi sentivo stanco. Vedevo occhi grati ma non brillanti. Quella notte, mi posi una domanda difficile: Sto scrivendo per impressionare? O per esprimere?

Quello fu un punto di svolta. Decisi allora che ogni parola che scrivevo, ogni pensiero che condividevo, doveva prima sembrare onesto alla mia anima. Altrimenti, erano solo un’altra maschera.

L’amore e le Maschere dietro cui ci nascondiamo

Anche l’amore non è immune alle maschere. In effetti, potrebbe essere dove ne indossiamo di più. Nascondiamo le nostre vulnerabilità pensando che ci renderanno meno amabili. ascondiamo i nostri sogni temendo che possano essere troppo grandi, o troppo piccoli, o troppo strani. Una volta ho incontrato una donna che aveva abbandonato silenziosamente il suo amore per la pittura dopo il matrimonio. Suo marito non glielo aveva mai chiesto. Ma lei presumeva che il dovere venisse prima. Vent’anni dopo, riprese il pennello e pianse mentre dipingeva un campo di girasoli. Quello era il suo vero volto. Quel momento.

L’amore non dovrebbe essere un palcoscenico dove recitiamo. Dovrebbe essere una stanza dove possiamo spogliare l’anima.

Il ruolo della società: applaudire le Maschere

La società non vuole sempre la tua verità. Vuole la tua coerenza. Vuole la versione di te che si adatta al titolo, all’immagine, all’aspettativa. Quando un CEO ammette la depressione, la gente sussurra. Quando un insegnante mette in discussione il sistema educativo, la gente si irrigidisce. Quando una madre dice che vuole più della maternità, la gente giudica. Ma le persone più audaci che ho incontrato sono quelle che, gentilmente ma fermamente, rimuovono la maschera, guardano il mondo negli occhi e dicono: “Questo sono io.”

E, stranamente, il mondo finisce spesso per rispettarle di più.

Perché abbiamo bisogno della Maschera inizialmente?

Perché anche questo fa parte del viaggio. Una maschera protegge. Una maschera ci aiuta a sopravvivere a fasi che non siamo ancora abbastanza forti da affrontare a viso scoperto. Ma dovrebbe essere uno strumento temporaneo, non un’identità permanente. Dobbiamo perdonarci per averla indossata. Ma dobbiamo anche sfidarci a rimuoverla, strato dopo strato, quando siamo pronti.

La vita senza Maschera: vivere senza finzioni

Cosa significa vivere senza maschera?

Significa parlare anche quando la tua voce trema. Significa ammettere di non sapere. Significa scegliere la pace rispetto alla performance. Significa creare arte, anche se nessuno applaude. Significa essere più fedeli alla tua verità che al tuo titolo.

Una vita senza maschera non è perfetta. È grezza. È reale. È radiosa.

Ho incontrato persone che non avevano premi, né istruzione formale, né piattaforme. Ma quando parlavano, scuotevano la mia anima. Perché parlavano senza filtri, dalla radice del loro essere.

Atti quotidiani di rimozione della Maschera

Il giovane che lascia un lavoro ben pagato per insegnare a bambini svantaggiati.

La donna che rimuove il trucco e pubblica il suo vero volto online con la didascalia: “Questa sono io.”

L’anziano che finalmente dice a suo figlio: “Ho avuto paura per la maggior parte della mia vita. Volevo solo proteggerti.”

La ragazza che scrive una poesia sulla sua ansia e la legge a un microfono aperto, con la voce tremante.

Questi sono atti di coraggio. Di rimozione della maschera.

L’ultima Maschera: morte ed eredità

Un giorno, tutte le maschere cadranno. Il tempo fa ciò che temiamo di fare. Alla morte, saremo ricordati non per i costumi che abbiamo indossato, ma per i momenti in cui siamo stati veramente noi stessi.

Cosa diranno di te? Che eri sempre composto? O che eri sempre reale?

Spero che dicano questo di me: “Ha vissuto onestamente. Ha scritto dall’anima. Non aveva paura di essere visto.”

Pensiero finale: il volto sotto

Eccoci qui. Tu, io e la verità. Abbiamo tutti indossato maschere. Lo facciamo ancora. Ma forse è tempo di toglierne alcune. Non tutte in una volta. Una per una. Con cura. Perché sotto tutto, il tuo vero volto non è uno sconosciuto. È quello con cui hai iniziato. Quello che il mondo ha cercato di modellare, ma non ha mai veramente cambiato. E quando trovi quel volto, tienilo. È il volto che non ha bisogno di una maschera. È il volto che brilla.

Dr. K.C. Sethi – Autore

Daman, India – Auckland, Nuova Zelanda

We wear many masks to find the face that doesn’t need one

By Dr. K.C. Sethi

There’s a truth I’ve come to understand not from books, nor teachings, nor borrowed wisdom but from living, watching, falling, getting up again. The truth is this:

The Many Masks We Wear: A Journey to the Unmasked Self

This isn’t merely poetic. It’s not an attempt to sound philosophical. It’s what I’ve lived, seen in others, and most painfully, seen in myself too.

As children, we are barefaced. We laugh too loudly, cry too suddenly, and speak too honestly. We are as we are. But the world quickly teaches us what it prefers. Soon, that barefaced soul begins to shape itself into what it believes will be loved, accepted, or even just tolerated.

That’s when the mask begins.

The Early Masks: Seeking Approval

I remember, as a young boy, reciting a poem with genuine joy during a school function. It wasn’t perfect. I may have stumbled over a line or two. But I spoke from the heart. Afterward, a classmate mocked my voice. That one comment had more power than ten applauses. For weeks, I stopped writing. I spoke more carefully. That was my first mask: the mask of caution.

Soon after, I wore the mask of obedience being the good student, the ideal son, the friend who always listened but rarely spoke. I was trying to be what others liked, because being myself suddenly felt risky.

We all go through this. Maybe not the same way, but with the same result: a distance begins to grow between who we are and what we present.

The Adult Costumes: Roles We Live By

Adulthood doesn’t remove these masks; it multiplies them. We wear the role of the professional, the spouse, the parent, the respected citizen. And none of these roles are wrong, in fact they are vital. But trouble begins when the role takes over the soul.

In my journey as a professional, I met men and women who, on the surface, had everything like degrees, promotions, applause. Yet behind closed doors, they confessed to feeling hollow. One man once told me, “Sethi sir, I’m living everyone else’s dream except mine.”

Another said, “I smile all day. But I don’t remember the last time I smiled because I meant it.”

These were not weak people. They were brave, resilient, and respected. But they had been wearing masks so long, they forgot where the mask ended and the face began.

Who Are We, Really?

It’s a question that doesn’t always have a loud answer. In fact, the most important questions often come in silence.

Who am I when no one’s watching?

Am I the award-winning writer? The government officer? The husband and father? Yes, perhaps. But beyond that?

Am I the quiet voice that sometimes feels the weight of time? Am I the boy who still gets excited by the smell of old books? Am I the man who watches people in silence and sees their pain even behind smiles?

These are not dramatic questions. They are not philosophical indulgences. They are the real questions. Because when the curtain drops, the roles end, and applause fades, what remains is not what we did,but who we were.

The Mirror Never Lies

We all have mirrors in our lives. Not just the glass ones, but the moments, the people, the silences that reflect who we truly are.

For me, one such moment came after a public event. I had been honoured for one of my books. Garlanded, applauded, praised. But when I returned to my room and stood before the mirror, I didn’t feel proud. I felt tired. I saw eyes that were grateful but not glowing. That night, I asked myself a hard question: Am I writing to impress? Or to express?

That was a turning point. I decided then that any words I wrote, any thoughts I shared, must first feel honest to my own soul. Otherwise, they were just another mask.

Love, and the Masks We Hide Behind

Even love isn’t immune to masking. In fact, it may be where we wear the most.

We hide our vulnerabilities thinking they’ll make us less lovable. We hide our dreams fearing they may be too big, or too small, or too strange.

I once met a woman who had quietly abandoned her love for painting after marriage. Her husband never asked her to. But she assumed that duty came first. Twenty years later, she picked up the brush again, and wept while painting a field of sunflowers.

That was her real face. That moment.

Love should not be a stage where we act. It should be a room where we can undress the soul.

The Role of Society: Applauding Masks

Society doesn’t always want your truth. It wants your consistency. It wants the version of you that fits the title, the image, the expectation.

When a CEO admits to depression, people whisper. When a teacher questions the education system, people flinch. When a mother says she wants more than motherhood, people judge.

But the boldest people I’ve met are those who gently but firmly remove the mask, look the world in the eye, and say: “This is me.”

And strangely enough, the world often ends up respecting them more.

Why Do We Need the Mask First?

Because that, too, is part of the journey.

A mask protects. A mask helps us survive stages we aren’t yet strong enough to face bare. But it should be a temporary tool, not a permanent identity.

We must forgive ourselves for wearing it. But we must also challenge ourselves to remove it, layer by layer, when we’re ready.

The Unmasked Life: Living Without Pretense

What does it mean to live unmasked?

It means speaking even when your voice trembles. It means admitting you don’t know. It means choosing peace over performance. It means creating art, even if no one applauds. It means being more loyal to your truth than to your title.

An unmasked life is not perfect. It is raw. It is real. It is radiant.

I have met people who had no awards, no formal education, no platform. But when they spoke, they shook my soul. Because they spoke without filters, from the root of their being.

Everyday Acts of Unmasking

The young man who quits a high-paying job to teach underprivileged children.

The woman who removes her makeup and posts her real face online with the caption: “This is me.”

The old man who finally tells his son, “I was scared most of my life. I just wanted to protect you.”

The girl who writes a poem about her anxiety and reads it at an open mic, voice trembling.

These are acts of courage. Of unmasking.

The Final Mask: Death and Legacy

One day, all masks fall. Time does what we fear to do. At death, we are remembered not for the costumes we wore, but for the moments we were truly ourselves.

What will they say about you? That you were always composed? Or that you were always real?

I hope they say this about me: “He lived honestly. He wrote from the soul. He wasn’t afraid to be seen.”

Closing Thought: The Face Beneath

So here we are. You, me, and the truth.

We’ve all worn masks. We still do. But maybe it’s time to take a few off. Not all at once. One by one. With care.

Because underneath it all, your real face is not a stranger. It’s the one you started with. The one the world tried to shape, but never truly changed.

And when you find that face, keep it. That’s the face that doesn’t need a mask. That’s the face that shines.

Dr Sethi K.C. – Author,

Daman, India – Auckland, New Zealand