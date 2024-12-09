Premio BOOKS for PEACE 2024 a Sophia Loren, consegnato a Edoardo Ponti

Parigi, 28 novembre 2024 – Il Premio BOOKS for PEACE 2024 è stato conferito a Sophia Loren, una delle più grandi icone del cinema italiano, che ha rappresentato nel mondo la bellezza, la forza e l’eleganza del nostro Paese. Il prestigioso riconoscimento è stato consegnato a Edoardo Ponti, regista e produttore del film La voce umana, e alla Signora Sophia Loren per la memorabile e straordinaria interpretazione a MasiFILM, in una cerimonia speciale che ha avuto luogo a Parigi in un luogo magico dove è impossibile non sognare, l’appartamento residenza privata di Napoleone Bonaparte allo SHANGRI-LA hotel.

Il premio, nato per essere luce per chi non è visto e voce per chi non è ascoltato, è un simbolo di speranza e di solidarietà, capace di illuminare chi non brilla sotto i riflettori. Ogni anno, il BOOKS for PEACE sceglie di premiare quelle figure che, con il loro talento e il loro impegno, contribuiscono alla costruzione di un mondo più giusto e pacifico. Quest’anno, con la premiazione di Sophia Loren ed Edoardo Ponti, il premio ha voluto sottolineare l’importanza di portare l’arte e la cultura là dove ce n’è più bisogno.

“Siamo immensamente grati a Sophia Loren, a Edoardo Ponti e MasiFilm per aver accettato questo riconoscimento e per il continuo impegno nel rappresentare il meglio della cultura italiana nel mondo,” ha dichiarato Antonio Imeneo, ideatore e fondatore del premio. “La grandezza e la disarmante umiltà della Signora Loren e del figlio Edoardo si manifestano anche nella loro disponibilità a mettersi al servizio dei ‘piccoli del mondo’, portando un messaggio di pace, speranza, bellezza e immensa umanità.”

Il Premio BOOKS for PEACE è pensato per celebrare i Diritti Umani attraverso l’arte e la cultura come strumenti di cambiamento e di pace. Con il supporto di figure straordinarie come Loren e Ponti, Katia Ricciarelli, il Premio Nobel per la Pace Dr. Denis Mukwege, di luoghi magici come il Parco Archeologico di Pompei e la Reggia di Caserta, il premio si conferma un’importante iniziativa a favore della fratellanza globale, dimostrando che la vera grandezza si trova nelle piccole cose.

Antonio Imeneo, i fondatori e la Commissione del premio desiderano inoltre ringraziare tutti coloro che contribuiscono a rendere possibile questa missione, che ogni anno si arricchisce di nuovi significativi gesti di generosità e impegno. “Un ringraziamento speciale per questo regalo natalizio in anticipo, va alla Nobildonna Signora Sophia Loren, che ha saputo e continua ad incantare generazioni di spettatori, e a Edoardo Ponti, il cui film La voce umana continua a emozionare e a raccontare la profondità della condizione umana, spingendo tutti noi a riflettere sulla bellezza e sull’importanza della comunicazione.”

Concludendo, questo premio ci ricorda che l’arte e la cultura sono essenziali per la costruzione di ponti tra le persone, in un mondo sempre più diviso, e che ogni gesto di solidarietà ha un impatto che va oltre le parole.

Porzia Addabbo – per Books for Peace

***

PRESS RELEASE

Sophia Loren receives BOOKS for PEACE 2024 prize, awarded to Edoardo Ponti

Paris, 28 November 2024 – The BOOKS for PEACE 2024 Prize has been awarded to Sophia Loren, one of the greatest icons of Italian cinema, who represented the beauty, strength and elegance of our country in the world. The prestigious award was presented to Edoardo Ponti, director and producer of the film The Human Voice, to Ms Sophia Loren for the memorable and extraordinary performance in a MasiFILM production. The special ceremony took place in Paris in a magical place where not dreaming is impossible , the private apartment of Napoleon Bonaparte at the SHANGRI-LA hotel.

The prize, born to be a light for those who are not seen and a voice for those who are not heard, is a symbol of hope and solidarity, illuminating those who do not shine in the spotlight. Every year, BOOKS for PEACE chooses to reward those figures who, with their talent and commitment, contribute to the construction of a more just and peaceful world. This year, with the presentation of the awards to Sophia Loren and Edoardo Ponti, the prize wanted to underline the importance of bringing art and culture where there is most need.

“We are immensely grateful to Sophia Loren, Edoardo Ponti and MasiFilm for accepting this recognition and for their continued commitment to represent the best of Italian culture in the world,” said Antonio Imeneo, creator and founder of the award. ” The greatness and disarming humility of Mrs Loren and her son Edoardo is also manifested in their willingness to work for the ‘little ones of the world’, bringing a message of peace, hope, beauty and immense humanity.”

The BOOKS for PEACE Prize is conceived to celebrate Human Rights through art and culture as tools of change and peace. With the support of extraordinary figures such as Loren and Ponti, Katia Ricciarelli, the Nobel Peace Prize Dr. Denis Mukwege, magical historical places like the Archaeological Park of Pompeii and the Reggia di Caserta the award stands out as an important initiative in favor of global brotherhood, showing that true greatness can be found in the little things.

Antonio Imeneo, the founders and the commission of the prize would also like to thank all those who contribute to make this mission possible and enriched every year with new significant gestures of generosity and commitment. “Special Christmas greetings goto the Nobildonna Mrs Sophia Loren, who continues to enchant generations of spectators, and to Edoardo Ponti, whose film The human voice continues to show and tell the depth of the human condition, making us all reflect on the beauty and importance of communication.”

In conclusion, this award reminds us that art and culture are essential for building bridges between people in an increasingly divided world, and that every gesture of solidarity has an impact that goes beyond words.

Porzia Addabbo – Books for Peace