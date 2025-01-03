L’orizzonte infinito: perché il successo degli altri non è il tuo fallimento

di Krishan Chand Sethi

Successo e fallimento sono due facce della stessa medaglia, ma questa dualità nasconde la vasta e intricata rete dell’esperienza umana. E la natura, la filosofia e la psicologia umana raccontano una storia molto diversa: non un gioco a somma zero, ma il modo in cui il successo condiviso riflette la connessione reciproca in tutto. Riconoscerlo porterà alla consapevolezza di un senso di abbondanza incontaminata, in collaborazione con la crescita personale, quando ci renderemo conto che il successo degli altri non deve necessariamente essere il nostro.

La natura del successo

Il successo è fondamentalmente una parola piuttosto individualistica. Per uno, potrebbe essere il successo nella carriera, ma per un altro potrebbe avere a che fare con il nutrimento di relazioni profonde o semplicemente con la pace interiore. La diversità in ogni singolo percorso significa che nessun successo sarà simile ad un altro.

La natura è piena di tale varietà. Ecco perché una foresta prospera, perché ogni albero, ogni pianta, ogni creatura fa qualcosa in modo diverso. Allo stesso modo, potrebbe esserci una quercia comune, ma la grandiosità di quella grande quercia non ruba la bellezza del fiore selvatico. E viceversa, il nostro successo non toglie la nostra capacità e fatica nella vita.

Riconoscere questo cambia la competizione in apprezzamento. Poiché il successo è personale e ampio, ci liberiamo dal bisogno di confronto. A nostra volta, iniziamo a celebrare il successo umano in questo ampio spettro di sforzi umani.

Il mito della scarsità

La scarsità è l’illusione che impedisce di godere dei trionfi nella vita degli altri. Un culto è perpetuamente alimentato dalla dichiarazione della scarsità di opportunità, così come di altre risorse, e dalla celebrazione del trionfo che mantiene il suo carattere “vittoria-perdita”.

Per uno, l’abbondanza è la natura dell’universo. Pensa ad un mondo di idee: solo perché qualcuno ha inventato un telefono, non significa che Internet non sarebbe potuto esistere. Così spesso, una innovazione crea il trampolino per un’altra, creando terreno per una crescita generale. La promozione di un collega non segna la fine della nostra crescita professionale; a volte crea anche nuove porte per noi.

Ho combattuto contro le ombre tutta la vita. Uno di questi è il mio collega, il cui sviluppo professionale è abbastanza rapido. Inizialmente, sembrava che il suo successo avesse attirato più attenzione sul mio fallimento. Con il passare del tempo, mi sono reso conto che il suo successo mi offriva l’opportunità di lavorare insieme e imparare l’uno dall’altro. Mi ha dato delle idee che hanno migliorato le mie competenze, e il suo successo mi ha reso più ispirato che geloso.

Errore psicologico del confronto

Il confronto è uno degli istinti umani. Gli psicologi sociali chiamano questa teoria del confronto sociale, dove confrontiamo le nostre abilità e realizzazioni con quelle degli altri per valutarci. A volte funziona come fattore motivante, ma la maggior parte delle volte porta al sentimento di inadeguatezza e risentimento.

Questo può essere notevolmente aumentato nell’era dei social media. C’è solo il bello da vedere nel miglior aspetto della vita degli altri, distogliendo lo sguardo dal peggiore, come accade su Instagram, LinkedIn. Quando ci si apre a tutte queste “storie di successo” degli altri, ci si sente un fallimento.

Tuttavia, questo deve essere bilanciato dallo sviluppo della consapevolezza di sé. Immagina come i tuoi punti di forza, valori e obiettivi specifici garantiscano che il successo di qualcuno non sia in alcun modo limitato ad una particolare area. Abbandona i confronti, concentrati sul percorso e celebra quegli enormi o piccoli traguardi nel lavorare per i tuoi obiettivi personali.

L’effetto a catena del successo

Il successo raramente si presenta come un evento a sé stante. Ci sono molte onde che creano benefici per tanti. Prendi la scoperta che ha cambiato il mondo scientifico. Il riconoscimento di un singolo scienziato fa progredire la conoscenza a beneficio dell’umanità, crea ispirazione per ulteriori ricerche e aiuta a salvare la vita umana. Similmente, se la promozione è stata un successo per un dipendente, il lavoro aumenterà per numero, un buon leader e l’opportunità per i colleghi. Così, il successo diventa una vittoria di gruppo, non un fine individuale.

Lo sport è un esempio altamente emotivo

Un vincitore viene incoronato mentre vince e segnare un nuovo record lascia il suo impatto su tutti nell’area. Lui pratica più duramente, ispirando gli altri a perfezionarsi nel lavoro per ispirare coloro che lo seguono o lo vedono praticare l’eccellenza da percorrere. In questo modo, il successo è una salita olistica.

Dopotutto, è la storia umana che porta la maggiore testimonianza della cooperazione. Sono quelle grandi civiltà, l’innovazione nelle migliori tecnologie e i movimenti artistici che emergono da sforzi concertati. Ecco perché la dipendenza sottolinea che il successo deriva solitamente da uno sforzo cooperativo piuttosto che individualistico.

Per esempio, considera un film; ciò che uno vuole in tutto questo processo di realizzazione del film può essere visto dai cineasti e dai migliori nel cinema, ma richiede comunque un’incredibile armata di lavoratori per realizzare un successo cinematografico: sceneggiatori, operatori, editori, designer di costumi, e letteralmente migliaia di altri. Nessuno che ci sia stato può essere detto di essere emerso da solo.

Ho visto come la cooperazione cambi il tono delle cose nella mia vita professionale. Una volta ho guidato un progetto che è diventato molto grande non perché io abbia davvero contribuito, ma per il valore e la creatività che l’intero team ha aggiunto. Così, quella esperienza ha rafforzato l’idea che il successo degli altri moltiplica il nostro, piuttosto che esserne un detrattore.

Empatia e gioia condivisa

È l’empatia che cambia la nostra percezione del successo. È ciò che fa capire la lotta e il sacrificio di altri che hanno raggiunto il successo in un determinato campo; fa sì che una persona rispetti gli altri e si leghi di più. La fiducia, il rispetto reciproco e il senso di comunità entrano in gioco perché ognuno riceve assistenza per la propria attività.

L’aspetto spirituale

Questa è l’interdipendenza di tutto, ma le tradizioni spirituali tendono a concentrarsi molto su questo. Quindi, ad esempio, nel Buddismo, la pratica di mudita (una parola sanscrita) consiste nel trovare gioia nella felicità degli altri. In questo modo si svilupperebbe la pace interiore dissolvendo l’invidia e la competitività.

Allo stesso modo, il samsara nella filosofia indù parla della natura ciclica della vita. Il successo e il fallimento durano solo per un po’ e ci ricordano di essere equanimi riguardo ad entrambi. Questa è la filosofia che ci invita ad aiutare gli altri nel loro viaggio perché tutta la vita scorre e rifluisce. Questo è un modo di gratitudine, parlando dalla prospettiva spirituale, discutendo dell’abbondanza nell’universo e di tutto il nostro potenziale da condividere.

Come applicare la filosofia nella pratica

Lascia che questi consigli entrino nel tuo sistema: il successo degli altri non significa il nostro.

Cambia il tuo atteggiamento: la vita non è una competizione; è un viaggio di gruppo. Celebra la diversità dei risultati degli altri a modo tuo. Pratica la gratitudine: mantieni un diario di ciò per cui sei grato, come il successo degli altri. Questo ti fa sentire abbondante e meno invidioso. Trai ispirazione dai successi degli altri. Chiediti cosa puoi imparare da loro e come ciò potrebbe aiutarti a crescere. Lavoro congiunto: intraprendete quei progetti che possono far sì che entrambi contribuiate e godiate del successo. I migliori progetti di collaborazione provengono da fonti di opportunità e intuizioni inaspettate. Limitazioni al confronto: evita qualsiasi social media o piattaforma che promuova il confronto. Fai cose che funzionano bene con i tuoi sistemi di valori e ti fanno divertire nel farle. Affetto: apprezza i dolori e le lotte implicate dietro i risultati degli altri. Solo grazie a questo amore e attaccamento sei arrivato ad amare e ad ammirare il loro valore.

Conclusioni

La vittoria non si valuta con l’apprezzamento personale, ma con le buone azioni. Se un insegnante ha successo, significa che anche i suoi seguaci hanno successo; se un leader riesce a realizzarlo, allora anche lui ha avuto successo.Il successo è di tutti noi. E infatti, è attraverso i frutti che il seme gettato per gli altri porterà, quando essere felici per i successi degli altri porta un mondo infinito, attraverso il quale il successo può regnare e non essere scarso.

La vita non è superare il prossimo, ma trovare se stessi e contribuire a un bene più grande. Quando una persona recepisce il messaggio che il successo di un altro non ha nulla a che fare con il fallimento per lei, allora tutte le costrizioni del confronto si liberano ed entrano nel mondo dell’abbondanza. Si tratta di un orizzonte sconfinato di possibilità, che attende l’anima coraggiosa che brinda solo ai trionfi degli altri. All’interno del flusso della natura – e quindi incoraggiando la crescita, la gioia e l’armonia – saremo in questo.

E mentre tutti percorriamo le nostre strade diverse, non una piccola stella viene oscurata dalla luce di un’altra per aiutare a riscaldare un’altra, ma un’intera notte in modo che possiamo vederla e comprenderla. È come il successo e la bellezza, come l’universo e la sua infinità.

Dott. Sethi K.C.

Daman, India – Auckland, Nuova Zelanda

ENGLISH VERSION

“The Infinite Horizon: Why Other People’s Success Is Not Your Failure”

Success and failure are two sides of one coin, but this duality hides the vast and intricate web of human experience. And nature, philosophy, and human psychology would make for a very different story – not the zero sum game but the way success shared together reflects the mutual connectedness in everything. It will only break into recognition of a sense of unadulterated abundance in collaboration with personal growth when it hits us that success in others need not be ours.

Nature of Success

Success is basically a pretty individualistic word. For one, it may be career success, but for another, it may have something to do with the nourishment of deep relationships or simply inner peace. Diversity in every single trip means no one success will look like any other.

Nature is full of such variety. This is exactly why a forest prospers, because every tree, every plant, every creature does something in a different manner. Similarly, there could be a common oak tree; but the grandeur of that great oak does not steal the beauty of the wildflower. And inversely, our achievement will not take away our own ability and toiling in life. This recognition changes from competition to an appreciation. Since success is personal and broad, we free ourselves from the need of comparison. In turn, we begin to celebrate human achievement in this broad spectrum of human endeavour.

The Myth of Scarcity

Scarcity is the illusion that prevents the enjoyment of the triumphs in other people’s lives. A cult is perpetually kept going by the statement of scarcity of opportunities as well as other resources and celebration of the triumph that maintains its “win-lose” character. For one, abundance is the nature of the universe. Think of a world of ideas: just because someone invented a telephone doesn’t mean the internet couldn’t be. So often, one innovation creates a stepping stone for another, hence creating ground for growth in general. A colleague getting promoted doesn’t mark the end of our professional growth; sometimes it even creates new doors for us. I have been fighting shadows all my life. One is my colleague, whose career developments are pretty rapid. Initially, it seemed that his achievement had brought more attention to my failure. As time went by, I realized that his success provided me with an opportunity to work together and learn from one another. He gave out some ideas that have improved my skills, and his success made me more inspiring than jealous.

Psychological Error of Comparison

Comparison is one of the human instincts. Social psychologists call this social comparison theory, where we compare our skills and accomplishments with others to evaluate ourselves. Sometimes it works as a motivating factor, but most of the time it leads to the feeling of inadequacy and resentment. That can be much augmented in this the day and age of social media. There is only good to look upon the best aspect of other peoples lives, turning eyes away from worst, like doing on Instagram, LinkedIn. As one opens themselves to all this “success” stories coming at other’s side leaves one feeling being a failure him or herself. This must be balanced, though by the development of self-awareness. Imagine how your specific strengths, values, and goals guarantee that one’s success is in no way restricted in any one particular area. Throw away comparisons, focus on the journey, and celebrate those huge or small milestones for working towards those personal aspirations.

Ripple Effect of Success

Success rarely stands as an event on its own. There are many ripples that will create benefits to so many. Take the discovery that changed the scientific world. This recognition of a single scientist advances knowledge for human use, creates inspiration for additional research, and aids in the saving of human life.

Similarly, if promotion was successful for one employee then the work would be increased by number, a good leader, and opportunity to colleagues. Thus, success will be group victory, not an individual end.

Sports will be a highly emotive example

A winner is crowned while winning and scoring a new record stamps the impact upon everyone in that area.

He practices harder inspiring others to perfect himself in the sphere of work to inspire people who follow and see him or watch him practicing the excellence to walk in. That way success is a holistic ascent. After all, it is human history that bears the greatest testimony to cooperation. It is those great civilizations, innovation in the best technologies, and leading movements in arts that emerge from concerted efforts. That is why dependence underlines that success usually wells up from cooperative effort rather than individualist effort.

For example, consider a movie; What one wants in this whole process of movie making and indeed is seen by the filmmakers and some of the best in film can be portrayed, but it yet demands an unbelievable army of labourers to bring up a successful cinema screenwriters, cameramen, editors, costume designers, and literally thousands more. No one who’s been there can be said to have emerged alone.

I have seen how cooperation changes the tune of things in my professional life. I once led a project that turned out very big not because I really contributed but because of the value and creativity the entire team added to it. So, that experience sort of reinforced the idea that other people’s success is the multiplier of our own rather than a detractor from it.

Empathy and Shared Joy

It is sympathy that changes our perception toward success. It is what makes one understand the struggle and sacrifice of others who achieved success in a particular field; it makes a person respect others and connect more. It also strengthens the bonds by showing happiness over others’ success. Trust, mutual respect, and aura of community come into play as everybody gets assistance for their activity through it.

The Spiritual Aspect

That is the interdependence of everything, but spiritual traditions tend to focus very much on that. So, for example, in Buddhism, the practice of mudita finding joy in others’ happiness. So that would then develop inner peace from dissolving envy and competitiveness. In the same manner, samsara in Hindu philosophy speaks about the cyclical nature of life. Success and failure are for a while only, reminding us to be equanimous regarding both. That is the philosophy calling upon us to help others on their journey because all of life ebbs and flows. This is a way of gratitude, talking from the spiritual perspective, discussing abundance in the universe and all our potential to share.

How to Apply the Philosophy in Practice

Let these go into your system: other’s success doesn’t mean ours.

Change Your Attitude: Life is not a competition; it is a group journey. Celebrate in the diversity of others’ accomplishments in terms of your own way. Practice Gratitude: Maintain a journal of what you are thankful for, like others’ success. That makes you feel abundant and less envious. Draw inspiration from the successes of others. Ask yourself what you can learn from them and how that could help you grow. Jointly Work: Take up those projects that can make both of you contribute towards and enjoy success. The best collaborative projects come from sources of unexpected opportunity and insight. Comparison Limitations: Avoid any social media or any platform that fosters comparison. Do things that work well with your value systems and makes you enjoy doing them. Affection: Cherish the pains and struggles involved behind others’ accomplishments. Only due to this love and attachment is that you came to love and admire their worth.

Conclusion

Victory is evaluated ultimately not with personal appreciation but with good actions. If one teacher is a Victory

is evaluated ultimately not with personal appreciation but with good actions. If one teacher is a success, that means his followers are successful also; if one leader can accomplish it then he has succeeded too. It is when success lies in all of us. And indeed, it is through the fruits that the seed sown for others will bring when being happy about others’ successes brings a world that is infinite, through which success can reign and not be scarce.

Life is not about outdoing the next fellow, but to find oneself and add to the greater good. Once a person gets that message that success of another doesn’t have anything to do with failure for him then all the comparison straitjacketing comes free and enters into the world of abundance.

This is a boundless horizon of possibility, waiting there for the brave of soul who toast only the triumphs of others. Within the flow of nature-and therefore encouraging growth, joy, and harmony-we will be in this.

And while we all tread our different roads, it lighteth not one little star is darkened by another’s light to help warm up another but a whole night so that we can view and comprehend it. It’s like success and beauty, say, the universe and its infiniteness.

Dr. Sethi K.C.

Daman, India – Auckland, New Zealand